After IndiGo-Airbus Deal, Air India Makes 'Historic' Order for 290 Boeing Aircraft at Paris Air Show

Air India on Tuesday finalised a historic order for up to 290 Boeing aircraft at the Paris Air Show, following IndiGo’s announcement of the largest-ever aircraft purchases by an airline, with an order of 500 narrow-body planes from Airbus.

During the Paris Air Show, a signing ceremony took place to commemorate the momentous acquisition of Boeing’s top-notch single-aisle and widebody jets, marking a significant milestone in the fleet renewal and expansion of Air India, the official statement read.

The order comprises 20 787 and 10 777X wide-body aircraft, along with 190 B737 MAX narrow-body aircraft. Additionally, options for 70 more aircraft are included in the deal.

“The order, which includes 190 737 MAXs, 20 787 Dreamliners and 10 777X jets with options for 50 737 MAXs and 20 787 Dreamliners, is Boeing’s largest order in South Asia and highlights its 90-year partnership with Air India," according to the official statement by Boeing.

It further said Air India aims to achieve sustainable growth and effectively expand its operations in the rapidly developing aviation market of South Asia. As per projections, the region is anticipated to witness a significant surge in its in-service fleet, increasing from 700 to 2,300 airplanes over the next two decades to meet the growing passenger demand.

The decision to choose these models aligns with Air India’s strategy for sustainable growth, as announced by the companies in February.

The development came a day after IndiGo placed a multi-billion dollar deal to buy 500 narrow-body planes, making it the largest-ever aircraft order placed by any airline with Airbus.

IndiGo stated in a release that the recent order will ensure a consistent flow of deliveries for the airline from 2030 to 2035. Presently, IndiGo operates a fleet of over 300 aircraft, with pending deliveries for its existing order of 480 aircraft.