After Layoffs, Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces Pay Cuts For Senior Executives

Sundar Pichai said that as part of company's cost-cutting measures, top executives will be subjected to pay cuts.

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 18:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File photo)

Senior executives at Google will  face pay cuts this year as part of cost cutting measures. Earlier, the company had announced cutting roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 per cent workforce worldwide.

In a meeting on Monday to address the ‘largest’ round of layoffs in tech giant’s history, CEO Sundar Pichai said that top executives will be subjected to pay cuts as part of the company’s cost-cutting measures, CNBC TV18 reported.

“All roles above the senior vice president level will witness ‘very significant’ reduction in their annual bonus. For senior roles, the compensation is linked to company performance," Pichai was quoted as saying by Business Insider.

Meanwhile, the layoffs are global and across the entire company, Pichai had told employees in an email on Friday, writing that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here."

He said that decision of layoffs was taken after consultation with the founders and controlling shareholders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, as well as the board of directors.

Pichai, who is facing a backlash for mass layoffs, spoke to employees in an internal meeting on January 23.

Pichai and other senior executives of the company said 750 senior leaders were involved in the process to determine who would be laid off.

first published: January 25, 2023, 18:01 IST
last updated: January 25, 2023, 18:15 IST
