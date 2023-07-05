After Tomato, Prices of Green Chillies, Ginger, Other Vegetables Seeing Rise; Check Latest Rates

Even as retail prices of tomatoes have touched as high as Rs 160 per kg due to spoilage by heavy rains, rates of other vegetables are also rising. According to a TOI report, French beans are costing about Rs 250 per kg in Mumbai, while green peas are selling at Rs 250-300 per kg, green chillies at Rs 200-300 a kg, and ginger at Rs 250-350 per kg.

Apart from this, the price of coriander in Mumbai stands at Rs 350, while lemons are selling at Rs 12-15 apiece.

Tomato prices in Delhi are in the range of Rs 120-140 per kg depending on the quality and locality.

“We have purchased best quality tomato at Rs 120 per kg from Azadpur wholesale market and selling at Rs 140 per kg in retail," local vendor Jyotish Kumar Jha in Paschim Vihar told PTI.

In Patna also, vegetable costs in Patna have grown dramatically since the start of May, according to a TOI report. Cauliflower, lady fingers, and cabbage have seen price rises. For instance, the selling price of cauliflower hit Rs 60 per kg, from Rs 40 per kg in early May.