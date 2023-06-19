Airbnb To Promote India's Culture And Heritage; Inks Pact With Tourism Ministry

Online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb on Monday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Ministry of Tourism to showcase India’s heritage stays and promote cultural tourism.

The company will partner the ministry in its vision to promote inbound tourism as a part of its ‘Visit India 2023’ initiative and under the MoU, it will launch a dedicated ‘Soul of India’ microsite for the global audience showcasing India’s rich culture and built heritage, Airbnb said in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, Airbnb will also offer support to hosts in untapped tourist areas, assist them in promoting their homestays, build host capacity, and foster a culture of responsible hosting, it added.

Under the MoU, Airbnb will endeavour to train hospitality micro-entrepreneurs in emerging destinations that are part of the ministry’s flagship scheme, the company said, adding, it would also share travel and homestay insights with the ministry for informed responsible tourism policies and training requirements.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said Airbnb’s global reach will provide enhanced visibility to India’s unique and varied accommodation offerings and enable travellers an opportunity to experience the country’s rich heritage first-hand.