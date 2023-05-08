Airpay Enters African and Middle East Digital-First Financial Services Space

Airpay, India’s leading integrated financial services platform, has announced its aggressive overseas growth plans, riding on its strategic entry in Africa and the Middle East. The company expects a revenue share of 30 per cent from its strategic overseas play by 2025.

The company recently forayed into the United Republic of Tanzania through a formal engagement with the Ministry of State President’s Office of Labour, Economic and Investment in Zanzibar.

Airpay said it intends to contribute to the government’s ambitious Zanzibar Vision 2050 by creating awareness about the digital payments’ ecosystem and empowering merchants and customers through its integrated offerings. The founder of airpay, Kunal Jhunjhunwala, also met the President of Zanzibar at State House in Zanzibar concluding a week-long visit.

Kunal Jhunjhunwala, founder and managing director of Airpay, said, “We are proud to take our Made in India technology to the world by formally entering the United Republic of Tanzania. I want to thank the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar for their support and trust in our capabilities as a long-term digital-first financial empowerment ecosystem provider."

He added that given its huge untapped economic potential, demographic factors, mineral reserves, and proximity to the major developed countries, the company believes the future belongs to Africa. “As a strategic partner, we would enable the government to transform its digitally inclusive payment goals into a digital-first financial services ecosystem."

