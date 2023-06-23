Trends :SensexITRGold Prices IndiaBank HolidayAccenture Q4
Home » Business » Airport Lounges Are Like 'Free Meal Scheme Canteens', Says Ashneer Grover

Airport Lounges Are Like 'Free Meal Scheme Canteens', Says Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover says there is more exclusivity in sitting in any airport restaurant and paying for your meal

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 10:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Ashneer Grover.
Ashneer Grover.

Ashneer Grover, the former managing director of BharatPe, has spoken on the exclusivity of airport lounges versus dining at airport restaurants, saying lounges are like free meal scheme canteens — with credit cards as redeeming vouchers. He also said there is more exclusivity in sitting in any airport restaurant and paying for your meal.

He said this while responding to a Twitter post by a parody account ‘Gabbar’ on the airport lounges.

In the tweet, ‘Gabbar’ had said, “Going to the Airport Lounge these days is basically rubbing shoulders with declasse deal hunters jostling to have that cold samosa. So I always prefer to stay in the common area."

Advertisement

Responding to this, Grover in a Twitter reply said, “There is more exclusivity in sitting in any airport restaurant and paying for your meal. Lounges are like free meal scheme canteens - with credit card as redeeming voucher!"

In the same thread, ‘Gabbar’ replied to Grover: “And our mind works in mysterious ways. It interprets that the quality of a supposedly free meal must be inferior. And even a slight quibble in terms of taste is extrapolated to ruin your experience."

The tweet quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with many users expressing their agreement or disagreement with Grover’s viewpoint. Many argued that paying for a meal in a restaurant gives a sense of exclusivity and control over the dining experience.

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • “What I don’t get is how some people arrive at the airport all hungry from their own homes for a 3am flight only to line up at the reception for 5 platefuls of low quality food," wrote one user.

    Another user said, “People who can afford the meal are given it free at lounges… people who cant afford to buy meal at airport have to pay for it… next level Doglapan."

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 23, 2023, 10:29 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 10:29 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App