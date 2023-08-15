Airtel MD Gopal Vittal's Salary Revealed: THIS Is How Much He Earned In FY23

Bharti Airtel Managing Director Gopal Vittal received a total remuneration of Rs 16.84 crore in the financial year 2022-23, which is 10.39 per cent higher than the previous year. The remuneration comprised salary and allowances of Rs 10.09 crore and a performance-linked incentive of Rs 6.74 crore, and a nominal sum towards perquisites.

“The remuneration of Gopal Vittal excludes perquisite value of Rs 137,857,311 towards exercise of stock options during FY 2022-23," according to Bharti Airtel’s annual report for 2022-23.

According to the report, Vittal’s annual remuneration was higher than Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Rs 16.77 crore. This is because Mittal’s annual salary and allowances of Rs 10.06 crore as compared with FY22.

Mittal’s Rs 16.77-crore annual remuneration in FY23 included salary & allowances of Rs 10.06 crore, a PLI of Rs 4.5 crore and perquisites of Rs 2.2 crore.