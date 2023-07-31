Airtel Prepays Rs 8,024 Crore Towards Deferred Liabilities for Spectrum Acquired in 2015

Bharti Airtel, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, on Monday, July 31, said it has prepaid Rs 8,024 crore to the Department of Telecommunication towards part prepayment of deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in an auction of the year 2015.

“The said instalments had an interest rate of 10 per cent and have been prepaid by Airtel, leveraging much lower cost financing available to it," Airtel in a statement.