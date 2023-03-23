Home » Business » AIS For Taxpayer Mobile App: Now Check TDS And Other Tax Details On Govt's New App

AIS For Taxpayer Mobile App: Now Check TDS And Other Tax Details On Govt's New App

‘AIS for Taxpayer’ is a mobile application provided free of cost by the Income Tax Department, and is available on Google Play and App Store.

Reported By: Namit Singh Sengar

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 12:11 IST

New Delhi, India

The taxpayer also has the option and the facility to provide feedback on the information displayed in the app.
The Income Tax Department has launched a mobile app, namely, ‘AIS for Taxpayer’ to facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) / Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

The app is aimed to provide a comprehensive view of the AIS/TIS to the taxpayer which displays the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer.

Taxpayers can use the mobile app to view their information related to TDS/TCS, interest, dividends, share transactions, tax payments, Income Tax refunds, Other Information (GST Data, Foreign Remittances, etc.) as available in AIS/TIS.

To access this mobile app, the taxpayer needs to register on the app by providing PAN number, authenticate with the OTP sent on mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal. Subsequent to the authentication, the taxpayer can simply set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app.

This is another initiative of the Income Tax Department in the area of providing enhanced taxpayer services facilitating ease of compliance, a Finance Ministry note stated.

The taxpayer also has the option and the facility to provide feedback on the information displayed in the app.

first published: March 23, 2023, 11:54 IST
last updated: March 23, 2023, 12:11 IST
