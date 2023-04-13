Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Bhima Jewellers Announces Amazing Offers This Festival Season | Check Here

Akshaya Tritiya, which is considered an auspicious day for purchasing valuables, also brings with it the promise of prosperity and good fortune. Consumers flock to stores to buy gold and jewellery as an investment. The auspiciousness and blessings this day bring makes it the perfect time to invest in gold, diamond, and silver.

Bhima Jewellers, which has been crafting a legacy of trust and purity since 1925, is excited to welcome this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. With the launch of its latest jewellery store in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur city, it now has 17 stores across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. To catch the early bird to the festivities, you can avail of their advance booking options and Akshaya Tritiya offers are designed to help you buy the jewellery of your dreams.

To make it hassle-free for consumers, Bhima’s advance booking options on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya have been kept open. Bookings begin at just Rs 1,000 and you can get a free gold coin with bookings over Rs 75,000. This offer is valid till April 18.

Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya with exciting offers from April 20 to April 23 at all Bhima Jewellers stores and get Rs 650 off per gram on gold, Rs 100 extra per gram on the old gold exchange, Rs 7,500 off and 2 free gold coins per carat on a diamond, and on silver, up to 50 per cent off on making charges.

Consumers can also avail exciting offers online at bhimagold.com and get Rs 1,000 off on every multiple of Rs 10,000 purchase. You can also get a free gold coin on every multiple of Rs 25,000 purchase. These offers are valid from April 14 to April 23.

In the view of this festival, Vishnusharan K Bhat, managing director of Bhima Jewellers, said, “Over the years, Bhima Jewellers has been able to grow at a rapid pace through the support of our patrons. As we welcome Akshaya Tritiya this year, we aim to ensure that our patrons receive the best of benefits there is to offer. We promise to continue delivering the finest shopping experience at our establishment and pray that this auspicious season brings you peace, well-being, good fortune, and success."

