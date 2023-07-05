All Set To File Income Tax Return? Check Changes In ITR Form Here

The last date to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) is July 31. The Income Tax department has made some changes in the form, which you need to know before you fill-up the form. It is also mandatory to link your Aadhaar and PAN card to be able to fill out your ITR. If you haven’t linked your IDs, you need to pay a late fee of Rs 1,000, to re-activate your PAN card.

But whether you have linked your PAN and Aadhaar or not, as a taxpayer you must be aware of the changes that have been made to the ITR forms over the last few years. A tax deduction on your income from Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) was imposed on April 1, 2022. Taxpayers have to mention their income from VDAs or capital gains and their earned money from cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFT). You need to provide relevant details like the date of acquisition, date of transfer, sale proceeds and other information for easy filing of tax returns.

You can claim Tax Collected at Source (TCS) as a credit against your liability. If you claimed relief under Section 89A in the previous year and later become a non-resident Indian (NRI), you are required to mention the details of taxable income.

If your donation is eligible for deduction under 80G then you are required to mention the Donation Reference Number (referred to as ARN). If you donate to an organisation, a 50% deduction is allowed but you need to mention it in the form. (ARN is a unique number that is mentioned on the Form 10BE or donation receipt).