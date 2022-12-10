All You Need To Know Before Opening An LED Business At Home

The demand for LED (Light Emitting Diode) lights from the commercial, automotive, and residential sectors has expanded as a result of technological improvements. Starting your own LED lighting company is a smart move because of this. LED bulbs are simpler to market and produce than lighting tubes, incandescent bulbs, and industrial lamps. You can start your LED bulb assembly business and start supplying LED lights to colleges, universities, schools, private institutions, offices, or the government. Finding reputable suppliers is essential for setting up a retail business. Any business owner starting a venture needs to be well-versed in the permits and registrations needed to launch an LED manufacturing facility.

Company Registration: Depending on the ownership type, you may be required to register the business with the Registrar of Companies using an Ownership document. Registration for GST is also required. A trade license from the local authority must be obtained from the appropriate municipal authorities.

Given that the LED manufacturing business produces pollution and utilises hazardous materials, you need the Pollution Control Board’s NOC (No Objection Certificate). It’s also necessary to register with the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and obtain Aadhaar certification. You must register with the MSME Ministry and receive the 12-digit MSME Udyog Aadhar Number for your business’s LED manufacturing industry before submitting an application for the MSME Certification.

A Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Certification may be needed for certain LED items while an Importer-Exporter Code (IEC) will be needed if you are planning to export your LED bulbs outside of the country.

Other factors

For the LED business, which will also include processing, storage, packing, and operating office units, you will need at least 600 square feet.

Pick a site that is convenient for transit and is close to the main road or highway.

The pricing is affected by a number of factors, including supply costs, the cost of an LED bulb manufacturing facility, delivery expenses, shipping costs, the cost of raw materials, etc. Consider the costs associated with maintenance, parking and security deposits.

