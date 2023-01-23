Home » Business » Amazon Launches Amazon Air In India; These Cities Will Receive First Shipments

Amazon Launches Amazon Air In India; These Cities Will Receive First Shipments

Amazon to use cargo capacity of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 13:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Amazon Air a dedicated air cargo network (Image: CNBC-TV18)
Amazon Air a dedicated air cargo network (Image: CNBC-TV18)

E-commerce company Amazon has announced the launch of a dedicated air cargo network in India.

With Amazon Air service in India, the company aims enable faster deliveries coupled with seamless transportation network.

Amazon will use cargo capacity of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The Aircraft will be operated by Quikjet cargo airlines.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Amazon Air will first transport customer shipments to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai.

RELATED NEWS

Amazon air was first launched in 2016 in US with air cargo network of 110 aircraft.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: January 23, 2023, 13:10 IST
last updated: January 23, 2023, 13:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: See Cute And Romantic Photos Of The Star Couple

+42PHOTOS

Rekha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Akshay Kumar, Suhana Khan, Kartik Aaryan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About