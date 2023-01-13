Amazon India Starts Layoffs, Promises 5-Month Severance Pay, Says Report

Amazon layoffs India: E-commerce company Amazon has started laying off around employees in India as part of its biggest retrenchment exercise across the globe.

According to an India Today report, Amazon has sent an email to concerned employees apprising them that they have been laid off.

Reportedly, the email has asked the employees to meet the leadership team for more clarity and promised to offer 5 months of severance pay.

Earlier, the company has announced the elimination of over 18,000 roles across the globe due to uncertain economic conditions.

Reportedly, Amazon has 1 lakh employees in India and the decision will impact 1 per cent of staff in the country.

“Between the reductions, we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organisations," blog link of Amazon CEO Andy Jassy had said.

As of December 31, 2021, Amazon employed approximately 16,08,000 full-time and part-time staff.

In November, Amazon decided to eliminate a number of positions across devices and books businesses, and also announced a voluntary reduction offer for some employees in its people, experience, and technology (PXT) organisation.

Recently, business software maker Salesforce said it is laying off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of its workforce.

The cuts announced are by far the largest in the 23-year history of a San Francisco company founded by former Oracle executive Marc Benioff. Benioff pioneered the method of leasing software services to internet-connected devices — a concept now known as ‘cloud computing’, news agency AP reported.

The layoffs are being made on the heels of a shake-up in Salesforce’s top ranks. Benioff’s hand-picked co-CEO Bret Taylor, who also was Twitter’s chairman at the time of its tortuous $44 billion sale to billionaire Elon Musk, left Salesforce. Then, Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield left. Salesforce bought Slack two years ago for nearly $28 billion.

