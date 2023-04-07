Americans Prefer Work From Home With Pay Cut Of Upto 18%: Survey

It was during the Covid-19 pandemic that work-from-home became a norm. And now working remotely might be a desirable professional choice. It reduces social interaction and conventional ways of accountability while doing away with the majority of the traditional aspects of coming to work, such as commuting and dressing in business clothing. It might be advantageous or disadvantageous for you, depending on your preferred working style and cultural priorities. A survey by recruiting firm Robert Hoff shows 1 of 3 employees who come to the office one day a week are ready to work from home for less salary. The survey included 2,500 employees and 2,100 hiring managers.

Paul McDonald, senior executive director at Robert Half, reportedly told CBS News that it is now difficult to hire people to work in the US. It is important to note that some comparable findings appeared in a survey report published by the job site Indeed in March 2023. According to Indeed’s report, a large number of American workers have now determined that they must work remotely. The report said that 90 per cent of US companies want to end working from home while the majority of employees are happy working from home. Employees feel that working from home has increased productivity.

After the Covid pandemic, companies are opting out of work from home policy. Another report conducted by a resume builder application found that 9 out of 10 companies want their employees to work from the office. McDonald’s says working from the office can help employees interact with other employees. This will align them with the company’s mission and enhance their relationships with co-workers.

There are benefits and drawbacks to the idea of working from home. However, the majority of businesses still provide this to their employees, and this is a modern trend. However, some people believe that the best strategy is to divide your work week into days spent in the office and days spent working from home. By doing this, many of the difficulties can be avoided. So, the process to follow varies on the employers.

