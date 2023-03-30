In comparison to the same quarter in the previous year (April-June 2022-23), hiring intentions in Q1 Apr-Jun FY23-24 is 10% higher. Close to 64% of employers (compared to 54% in Q1, 2022) are keen to increase their resource pool across industries. However, compared to Q4 FY22-23, the hiring outlook has witnessed a 4% dip.

TeamLease Services has released its ‘Employment Outlook Report’ for the Services and Manufacturing sectors for Q1 (April to June 2023). According to the report, despite the ongoing global turmoil, hiring intent in India has steadily increased over the past year.

According to the report findings, Q1 is projecting a strong outlook, especially for entry and junior-level employees, in both Service (73% and 71%, respectively) and Manufacturing (49% and 55%, respectively) sectors.

The outlook for mid-level (54%) in Services and (32%) in Manufacturing is also balanced. From a business size perspective, large-sized organisations in the services (86%) and manufacturing (73%) sectors have weathered the recession well and have higher levels of hiring intent than in the previous quarter.

Across the two quarters and sizes of companies, the services sector has higher levels of hiring intent than the manufacturing sector.

Kartik Narayan, CEO, staffing, TeamLease Services, said, “Industries around the world, including those in India, have been severely affected by the current global unrest, which has resulted in large-scale layoffs, a hiring freeze, and an imminent economic downturn. Despite this, hiring prospects in India have continued to improve over the past year, with 64% of employers in the service and manufacturing industries expressing a positive outlook on hiring. The main reason for this is the changing global investment dynamics and the precautionary measures that businesses are taking."

For candidates who are looking to secure job opportunities in the services sectors, some of the key industries leading the hiring spree are Telecommunications (96%), Financial Services (93%), Ecommerce & Allied Start-ups (89%), Retail (87%) and Education Services (83%). Whereas, for those who are looking to build a promising future in the manufacturing sector, some of the prominent industries are Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (91%), FMCG (89%) as well as EV & Infrastructure (73%).

From a sectoral perspective, in Metro & Tier-1 cities, the hiring intent for services is at (91%) and for the manufacturing sector is at (85%). Tier-1 cities like Delhi (95%) and Mumbai (92%) in services and Mumbai (98%) and Chennai (91%) in manufacturing are thriving mainly across Financial Services, Telecommunications, Information Technology and Manufacturing, Engineering & Infrastructure, FMCG, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical respectively. However, rural hiring intentions are the lowest across all geographies and sectors. The services sector, on the other hand, shows a marginal growth of 26%.

As the world is on a massive digitisation spree, the demand for skilled workers has increased to 3% and 2% in Q1 Apr-Jun FY 2023-24 for services and manufacturing, respectively.

In contrast, in Q1 Apr-Jun FY 2023-24, the intent to hire for Blue-Collar job roles decreased by 6% for services and 8% for manufacturing, while the Engineering function increased slightly. Companies are also focusing more on digital marketing strategies in order to adapt to changing consumer behaviour.

Looking at the attrition trend, the services industry is seeing a low talent retention rate, especially in Growth Businesses (11%) and Mature Businesses (15%) whereas the manufacturing industry is observing a positive increment across segments like Textile (2.23%), Power and Energy (6.47%), and Manufacturing, Engineering & Infrastructure (8.14%), the same industries had observed the attrition of 1.22%, 5.63%, and 7.51 respectively in Oct-Dec, 2022.

