Amid Growing Economic Woes, Pakistan Govt Hikes Petrol Prices By Rs 10

Amid an ongoing economic crisis, steep currency devaluation, and increasing interest rates, Pakistan’s government has decided to hike the cost of petrol by Rs 10 per litre for the next 15 days, stated the country’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. This is burdening citizens who are already hit by skyrocketing inflation. The revised cost of petrol has now risen to Rs 282 per litre, meanwhile, the prices of diesel and light diesel oil remain unchanged at Rs 293 and Rs 174.68, respectively.

The price of kerosene has also increased by Rs 5.78 and now is being sold at Rs 186.07.

According to PTI, the finance minister said the new prices will be effective from midnight on Sunday, April 16. Ishaq Dar reasoned that the petrol price hike was necessary as prices of petroleum products increased in the international market over the past 15 days.

Debt-ridden Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have failed to reach a staff-level agreement on the $1.1 billion (Rs 901.4 crore) bailout package which aims to prevent the country from going bankrupt.

The funds are part of a $6.5 billion (Rs. 532.68 crore) bailout package that the IMF approved in 2019, which analysts say is critical if Pakistan is to avoid defaulting on external debt obligations.

On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also revealed that Army Chief General Asim Munir played a vital role in securing funds from Saudi Arabia and the UAE with a pre-condition by the IMF to seal a bailout deal with the cash-strapped nation. The United Arab Emirates has confirmed financial aid of $1 billion to Pakistan.

The inflation in the country has been increasing as days pass, as of March, the country clocked an inflation rate of 35 per cent which is among the highest-ever levels. According to The News, the food prices spiral out of control and for the more vulnerable segments, inflation is close to 50 per cent.

Recently, the IMF also lowered its forecast for Pakistan’s economic growth rate from 2 per cent to 0.5 per cent for the current fiscal year. The country is also on the verge of default with just over $4 Billion in reserves.

