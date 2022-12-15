Amid Mass Layoffs Around the World, Canada Shows Reverse Trend, Adds 10,000 Jobs

Amid the mass layoffs of employees across the world by multinational companies, Canada has observed a reverse trend in its job markets. In November, Canada added 10,000 new jobs across sectors. A survey conducted by the Labour Force observes the trend. The employment participation rate decreased to 64.8% while the unemployment rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 5.1%.

The report showed that the average hourly salaries of employees stayed over 5% for a sixth consecutive month in November, up to $32.11, despite this very modest job increase beginning in November 2021. This indicates that immigrants will have more employment chances with higher earning potential in the following days.

Most people were hired last month in the financial, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing, manufacturing, information, cultural, and recreational sectors. In November, there were 21,000 more persons employed in the financial, insurance, real estate, rental, and leasing sectors. While 11.2% of Canadians working did so in the retail sector.

Advertisement

The employment rate in the manufacturing sector increased by 1.1%. Among the provinces, Alberta’s industrial employment increased by 4.7%, and Quebec’s manufacturing employment increased by over 10,000. The wholesale, retail, and construction industries all experienced significant declines last month.

Since the recent Labour Force Survey in October 2022, employment in the construction business has decreased by 1.6% across Canada. Employment in the wholesale and retail trade decreased in November as well, falling 0.8%, in a sector that has gone through a total reduction of 4.4% since May 2022.

The professional, scientific, and technical services sectors in Canada saw an employment loss of 0.8% in November. 3.8% fewer persons were employed in the information and communications technology sector in November 2022 than they were in that same month a year earlier. In November 2022, Quebec added 28,000 jobs, and the province’s unemployment rate “hit a new record low of 3.8%."

Overall employment on Prince Edward Island decreased by 1.7%, increasing the unemployment rate to 6.8%.

Advertisement

Employment in Newfoundland and Labrador fell by 1.5%, although the unemployment rate held stable at 10.7%.

Read all the Latest Business News here