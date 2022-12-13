Amid Mass Layoffs, McDonald's Plans To Hire 5,000 People in North And East India

McDonald’s India (North and East top)’s official announced on Monday that the fast-food chain plans to hire some 5,000 people as it expands to 300 stores in the area over the next three years. As part of its expansion strategy, it inaugurated its largest restaurant in India on Monday in Guwahati. The 6,700 sq ft restaurant can feed 220 people at a time.

Rajeev Ranjan, the managing director of McDonald’s India (North and East), told PTI that his company is experiencing tremendous growth and that it intends to broaden its network throughout the states it operates. According to Ranjan, the business already runs 156 restaurants in north and east India, and it plans to increase that number of locations in the following three years.

When asked about the number of employees and upcoming hiring plans, he responded, “Currently, we are employing more than 5,000 people. We will continue to hire people as we grow. In three years, the workforce will double."When asked if the legal concerns with the former McDonald’s partner had been resolved, he responded, “All challenges and problems are behind us and we are focused on building our business."

The US fast food brand chose Sanjeev Agrawal, the chairman of MMG Group, as its new partner in 2020 to run restaurants in north and east India. He purchased the 50% stake from its estranged partner Vikram Bakshi, who had led the global corporation into a protracted court battle.

In India, McDonald’s is represented by two master franchisees: the MMG Group, managed by Sanjeev Agrawal, for the north and east of the country, and the Westlife Group, led by B L Jatia, for the west and south. MD Ranjan said that the Guwahati location is the largest McDonald’s restaurant in the north and east of India. As the entry point to northeast India, Guwahati is a key site for the company with room for growth in the future. Hence they are working to expand their stores in the northeast.

