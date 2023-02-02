Amidst Layoffs In Global Tech Giants, This Ahmedabad Firm Gifted 13 Cars To Employees

At a time when tech companies all over the world are going through restructuring and massive layoffs, one small Indian private firm has shown a grand gesture of appreciation towards its employees.

Tridhya Tech, a provider of digital transformation services, recently honoured 13 of its workers with cars as a symbol of appreciation for their hard work and dedication to the company’s mission.

The unexpected present– brand-new Toyota vehicles– were given to the lucky 13 upon the completion of 5 years of the company. A statement from the firm said that the employees have been associated with Tridhya Tech since its inception and were instrumental in its success.

Ramesh Marand, CEO and Director of Tridhya Tech, emphasised the importance of sharing the company’s success with its employees. “We believe in recognising and rewarding our employees for their hard work and dedication," Marand said. “This is just the beginning, and we look forward to implementing more such initiatives in the future."

In a video posted by Tridhya Tech’s handle on Twitter, the employees, receiving the big gift, can be seen being brought to a Toyota showroom blindfolded. The family members of many workers were present as the keys of the cars were handed over to them.

“Your remarkable talent and skills help us reach our collective goals. As a token of appreciation, Tridhya Tech gifts 13 cars to 13 employees for their unmatched dedication and tremendous hard work," the tweet said.

One of the honoured employees said, “It feels great to be appreciated for the hard work we have put in, but receiving a car from the company is a whole new level," the employee said. “Tridhya Tech never fails to acknowledge our contributions to the company’s growth."

Tridhya Tech offers tech solutions for digital transformations, including digital experience platforms, eCommerce, enterprise mobility, cloud services, data & analytics, software and application programming interface (API) development, and more.

