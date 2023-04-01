Home » Business » Amul Hikes Price of Fresh Milk in Gujarat by Rs 2 Per Litre

Amul Hikes Price of Fresh Milk in Gujarat by Rs 2 Per Litre

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra-Kutch markets, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 32, Amul Taaza Rs 26 and Amul Shakti Rs 29 for 500 ml packs

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 14:49 IST

New Delhi, India

The Amul milk price hike is a 3-4 per cent increase in the MRP. (Credits: Twitter/@DietPravda)
The Amul milk price hike is a 3-4 per cent increase in the MRP. (Credits: Twitter/@DietPravda)

Amul has hiked the price of fresh milk in parts of Gujarat by Rs 2 per litre from April 1. The hike is a 3-4 per cent increase in the MRP.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), which markets the Anand-based cooperative brand, said in a statement that prices have been hiked in major variants in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra-Kutch markets with effect from April 1.

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra-Kutch markets, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 32, Amul Taaza Rs 26 and Amul Shakti Rs 29 for 500 ml packs.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 01, 2023, 14:49 IST
last updated: April 01, 2023, 14:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+72PHOTOS

NMACC Opening: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Gigi Hadid, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani Attend

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Heads In Pink Bikini As She Shares Sunkissed Photos, Check Out Her Hottest Swimwear Looks