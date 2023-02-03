Amul Increases Milk Prices by Rs 3 Per Litre From Today; Know Details

Amul has increased prices of Amul pouch milk (All variants) by Rs 3 per litre, said Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited on Friday.

Post this revision, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 66 per litre, Amul Taaza will be Rs 54 per 1 litre, and Amul cow milk Rs 56 per litre and Amul A2 buffalo milk will now cost Rs 70 per litre, it said in a statement on Thursday.

