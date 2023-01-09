Home » Business » R S Sodhi Exits as Amul MD, Says 'Will Continue To Be Associated With Dairy Industry'

R S Sodhi Exits as Amul MD, Says 'Will Continue To Be Associated With Dairy Industry'

R S Sodhi's resignation had been pending with the board for a long time, which has now been accepted

Advertisement

By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 17:25 IST

New Delhi, India

RS Sodhi.
RS Sodhi.

Amid reports of his ouster from the company, Amul Managing Director R S Sodhi on Monday said he has exited the company with immediate effect and his resignation had been pending with the board for long. He was on the current tenure extension for about two years since early 2020. The position has been taken up temporarily by Jayen Mehta.

“I was on an extension for over two years, and my resignation was pending with the board for a long time. I will continue to be associated with the dairy industry in one or the other way," Sodhi told News18.com.

Sodhi had been the managing director of the dairy sector cooperative giant since June 2010.

Advertisement

Jayen Mehta is the chief operating officer of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation. He joined Amul in May 1991 and worked in various roles as brand manager, group product manager and general manager in marketing function.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Mohammad HarisHaris is a business journalist with over eight years of experience. He writes on...Read More

first published: January 09, 2023, 17:21 IST
last updated: January 09, 2023, 17:25 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Flaunts Toned Figure In Bright Pink Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Swimwear Looks

+10PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Palak Tiwari, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani, Tabu Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week