R S Sodhi Exits as Amul MD, Says 'Will Continue To Be Associated With Dairy Industry'

Amid reports of his ouster from the company, Amul Managing Director R S Sodhi on Monday said he has exited the company with immediate effect and his resignation had been pending with the board for long. He was on the current tenure extension for about two years since early 2020. The position has been taken up temporarily by Jayen Mehta.

“I was on an extension for over two years, and my resignation was pending with the board for a long time. I will continue to be associated with the dairy industry in one or the other way," Sodhi told News18.com.

Sodhi had been the managing director of the dairy sector cooperative giant since June 2010.

Jayen Mehta is the chief operating officer of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation. He joined Amul in May 1991 and worked in various roles as brand manager, group product manager and general manager in marketing function.

