Apple Assembles Over $7 Billion of iPhone In India During 2022-23; Output Tripled: Report

Apple assembled more than $7 billion of iPhones in India during the financial year 2022-23, tripling production in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone arena after accelerating a move beyond China, according to a Bloomberg report. It added that Apple now makes almost 7 per cent of its iPhones in India through expanding partners from Foxconn Technology Group to Pegatron Corp.

That’s a significant leap for India, which accounted for an estimated 1 per cent of the world’s iPhones in 2021. It comes after Apple is looking to shift its reliance from China to other countries even as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to escalate.

Last year, Apple also witnessed chaos at Foxconn’s main “iPhone City" complex in Zhengzhou. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dished out a spate of incentives to boost local manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Apple is opening its maiden India stores in Mumbai and Delhi next week. Apple’s Mumbai store at BKC is called Apple BKC and will open on April 18. The Mumbai store is inspired by the artwork inside the iconic ‘Kaali Peeli’ taxis in the city. Apple BKC creative will also comprise interpretations of the decals along with several Apple products and services that will be available for consumers.

The Apple store in Delhi, called Apple Saket, will open on April 20 in south the national capital’s Saket. The company revealed the first-look of the store, showing its barricades which feature the Mughal-era gates of Delhi’s many historical monuments.

Apple said the colourful design takes inspiration from “Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past". Apple Saket will have a dedicated team of specialists and creatives.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to visit India for the opening of the two flagship stores. The company launched its online retail story in India in 2020.

