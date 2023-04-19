PAN stands for Permanent Account Number. It is a unique 10-character alphanumeric identifier issued by the Income Tax Department to individuals, companies, and other entities. The primary purpose of the PAN card is to serve as a proof of identification and to track financial transactions, particularly those that are subject to taxes. PAN cards are mandatory for many financial transactions, such as opening a bank account, making investments, filing tax returns, and receiving a salary.

PAN- Online application

Application for fresh allotment of PAN can be made through the Internet. Further, requests for changes or correction in PAN data or request for reprint of PAN card (for an existing PAN) may also be made through the Internet.

Online applications can be made either through the portal of Protean (formerly NSDL eGov) or the portal of UTITSL.

Payment of application fee can be made through credit/debit card, demand draft or net-banking. Once the application and payment is accepted, the applicant is required to send the supporting documents through courier/post to Protean (formerly NSDL eGov)/UTITSL.

Only after the receipt of the documents, PAN application would be processed by Protean/UTITSL.

For new PAN applications, in case of individual and HUF applicants, if address for communication is selected as office, then proof of office address along with proof of residential address is to be submitted to Protean.

As per RBI guidelines, the entities making e-commerce transactions are required to provide PIN (Personal Identification Number) while executing an online transaction. Therefore, before making payment for online PAN/TAN applications using credit card / debit card / net banking, applicants are required to obtain a PIN from Banks whose credit card/debit card/net banking is being used.

To apply for a PAN Card, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Protean ( https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/pan/index.html) or UTIITSL website (https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/PAN/)

Step 2: Look for the ‘New PAN Card‘ option and select the appropriate form as per your requirement.

Step 3: Application type:

New PAN- Indian Citizen (Form 49A)

New PAN- Foreign Citizen (Form 49AA)

Changes or Correction in existing PAN Data/Reprint of PAN Card (No Changes in existing PAN Data)

Step 4: Choose Category

Individual, Company, Trust etc.

Step 5: Fill in the required details such as name, date of birth, gender, address, contact number, email id, etc.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents, including proof of identity, proof of address, and proof of date of birth.

Step 7: Pay the fee for PAN card application

Step 8: Submit the form online and take a printout of the acknowledgement receipt.

Step 9: Sign the acknowledgement receipt and attach two passport-sized photographs.

Step 10: Send the application form and supporting documents to the NSDL or UTIITSL office address mentioned on the acknowledgement receipt.

Your PAN card will be delivered to your registered address within a few weeks.

Alternatively, you can also apply for a PAN card through authorised agents or NSDL or UTIITSL centres.

