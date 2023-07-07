Apprenticeship Gains Momentum As Talent Development Strategy In India: TeamLease Report

TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, the degree apprenticeship program from the house of TeamLease Services, has unveiled a trend in the talent development landscape. Through a survey conducted with nearly 200 industry leaders, the company has identified that 65% of participants recognised apprenticeships as a talent development strategy. This recognition showcases the profound impact apprenticeships have in nurturing and enhancing the skills of emerging professionals, solidifying their position as a transformative force in the current job market.

One of the standout advantages identified was the optimised talent cost associated with apprenticeships. 42% of respondents acknowledged the remarkable cost-effectiveness of creating talent through apprenticeships compared to conventional talent acquisition methods. This cost optimisation serves as a compelling incentive for businesses to embrace apprenticeships as a strategic approach to talent development.

Sumit Kumar, chief business officer, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said, “In the last 2-3 years, India has witnessed a remarkable surge in the adoption of apprenticeships, with the number of organisations onboarding apprenticeships almost doubling from 3.5 lakhs to 7 lakhs. Additionally, the number of establishments actively engaging in apprentices has increased from 22,000 to 40,000, and the count of registered organisations in the apprenticeship pool has risen from 1,20,000 to 1,70,000. This upward trend is a testament to the evolving mindset of Indian companies, recognising the immense potential apprenticeships hold in bridging the skills gap and fostering a talented workforce."

“When we compare this trend to the challenges faced by China, such as a shrinking workforce and an ageing population, India’s demographic advantage becomes evident. India has a relatively young population, with a median age of 28 years, as compared to China’s 39 years. 26% of the population is below the age of 14, 67% are between the ages of 15 and 64, and 7% are above the age of 65. In China, the ageing population, which is 60+, is almost double that of India," Kumar added.

The analysis also sheds light on the role of apprenticeships in real-time talent engagement, with 30% of participants acknowledging their capacity to foster proactive and engaged employees. This underscores the transformative power of apprenticeships in shaping a motivated workforce that actively contributes to organisational success.

Furthermore, 28% of respondents recognised the improved productivity resulting from apprenticeships, further highlighting their positive impact on both individual and organisational performance.