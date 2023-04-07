Are Banks Closed on Good Friday? Check Out List of Cities to be Closed on April 7

Good Friday 2023 Bank Holiday: Public and private sector banks will remain closed tomorrow, April 7 on the account of Good Friday in some states, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bank official holiday calendar. Customers should make note of these bank holidays so they can make necessary preparations for any potential issues in their banking services.

Banks are only open for three days in many states for the first nine days of April.

Good Friday 2023 bank holiday: City-wise full list closed on April 7

Banks will be closed tomorrow, April 7 in Aizawl, Belapur Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad (Andra Pradesh), Hyderabad Telangana, Imphal, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram

Besides, one needs to note that banks in these cities will next open on Monday, April 10 since Good Friday is followed by the 1st Saturday and a Sunday.

It is advised to take the time to arrange your financial activities in advance in order to avoid any inconvenience as you get ready for this holiday.

Upcoming Holidays in April 2023:

April 14 (Friday)- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival- Banks are closed in most of the except Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Mehalaya, Homalchal Pradesh.

April 15 (Saturday)- Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)- Banks are closed in Tripura, Assam, Kerala, Bengal, Himachal Pradesh.

April 18 (Tuesday)- Shab-l-Qadr- Banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

April 21 (Friday)- Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida- Banks are closed in Tripura, Jammu, and Srinagar, Kerala.

April 22 (Saturday)- Ramzan Eid (Eid-Ul-Fitr): Banks are closed on account of the fourth Saturday.

Bank holidays are categorized under these three categories-

· Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

· Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

· Banks’ Closing of Accounts

