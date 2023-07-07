Are You A Potential Home Buyer? Know The Difference Between A Flat And An Apartment

Living in a highrise building in the middle of the city is everyone’s dream. When it comes to choosing a place to live, a buyer often gets confused regarding the type of accommodation they want. Another common confusion is in understanding the difference between an apartment and a flat. The word flat is used in the United Kingdom and other proximate commonwealth countries. It is a British word, meaning a set of rooms that include a standard hall with a master bedroom, other smaller rooms, a kitchen, and a washroom. It is equipped with pivotal amenities and facilities. It is generally a single-storey house. During the Industrial Revolution, the flat system was used to settle multiple workers at the same place around the factories. A lot of land would be needed to settle the immense amount of immigrants and labourers in the same place and set up factories. Therefore the idea of self-sustaining units was introduced, where a single building on a specific amount of land would contain numerous flats.

With time, the idea became so popular that many builders or homeowners demolished their condominiums or individual bungalows to convert them into a flat. A flat system not only saves space or land but also provides more housing and money from the rent.