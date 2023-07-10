Are You A Victim Of Land Encroachment? Here’s How You Resolve The Dispute

It is said that no one can steal immovable property, but it can certainly be used illegally or taken over. Land and buildings come under this category. Cases of encroachment on property are increasing every passing day. These have become the major cause of property disputes. Nowadays, land mafias have even snatched individuals’ rented land. According to reports, thousands of cases involving the illegal occupation of land and property are coming up daily. Knowing the legal ways to deal with land encroachment is thus very important.

Trespass is considered a major crime in India, as per Section 441 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Under this law, a person who is found guilty faces both a fine and a prison sentence. Today, let us take a look in detail at how you can deal with illegal land encroachment.

What is land encroachment?

Encroachment is taking someone’s land and property with the wrong intention. The majority of cases in the country involve illegally occupying land. Many landowners, after purchasing the land, construct boundary walls and post boards detailing ownership rights. This is done to avoid encroachment.

Land encroachment law

Section 441 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, applies to encroachment on land and property. Under this, there is a provision for a fine for land encroachment. If a person is found guilty, he is fined and imprisoned for up to 3 months. If any individual does anything unlawful on your territory or property, you can file a complaint in court with the assistance of this regulation.

How to complain about illegal possession

First and foremost, file a complaint with the authorities.

1. In cases of illegal occupation of land or property, the landowner can file a case against the encroachers under Section 39, Rules 1 and 2.

2. After applying to court, the judiciary can ban the encroachment. The judiciary can also order compensation to be paid as per the encroachment-related law. The landowner’s loss and the current value of the land are used to determine the compensation amount.