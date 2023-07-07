As Threads Enters The Fray As Twitter Rival, Content Creators Share What They Expect

Meta’s Threads, which is being seen as a major rival of Twitter, saw a stellar response with 10 million sign-ups in just 7 hours on its debut day on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Content creators said if Threads provides transparent and fair monetisation policies, it could revolutionise the landscape, attracting even more creators and fostering growth.

Content creators on Instagram also said that as brands start establishing themselves on the platform, it can be another source of income generation for creators.

Harsh Goela, founder of Goela School of Finance (which has about 2.75 lakh followers on Instagram), said, “Content creation thrives on community building, and a platform like Threads if used with the intention to build solid connections with their audience and interact with them, can really boost the growth trajectory for content creators, because they would be able to build a more sustainable footing for their success."

Advertisement

Sharing expectations from the new social media platform, Vijay Nihalchandani, digital content creator and founder of Travinities, said, “Like any other digital content creator, I have two expectations. First is the amplified reach and engagement with our audiences. Second is whether the platform will have any monetisation policies like YouTube or it will just be a medium to engage with our communities."

Nihalchandani, who has over 5.63 lakh followers on Instagram, also said that as for how Threads can change the digital creator ecosystem, it can be another source of income generation for creators as brands start establishing themselves on the platform.

Shivanshu Agrawal, GenZ digital content creator, said, “Instagram and Threads are linked and thus, you automatically get your Instagram followers on Threads. This is a significant motivation for creators like me to join threads… This could mark a significant shift in the digital content creation scenario."

Agrawal has about 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

As Meta has significant experience in data handling and AI and advanced algorithms, creators also said Threads might see a more personalised and engaging user experience.

Kunwar Raj, founder of Unfinance, said, “Threads is like Twitter went on a yoga retreat and came back more enlightened and user-friendly. As for Indian content creators, it’s an exciting time. It’s like being handed an extra spicy plate of biryani when you were already enjoying your meal."

Raj, who has about 8.49 lakh followers on his Instagram channel, said if Threads provides transparent and fair monetisation policies, it could revolutionise our landscape, attracting even more creators and fostering growth. “Essentially, it’s a promising step forward, but the true litmus test will be user adoption and sustained usage over time."