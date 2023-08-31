'Your Boys Have Run Away': Ashneer Grover Takes A Dig At BharatPe After Dhruv Bahl Resignation

Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover’s tweet on Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl’s exit from BharatPe has captured the attention of internet users.

Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, former COO of BharatPe who was recently reassigned as Chief Business Officer (CBO) for the company’s merchant lending division, has stepped down from his position. Mr Bahl’s departure comes after BharatPe saw several high-level exits in recent months.

Notably, Mr Bahl joined the company in 2020 as head of operations and was elevated to Chief Operating Officer, before assuming his present role of CBO for Merchant Lending.

Grover posted a tweet in Haryanvi, "Tau tare se na hone wala, tai choudhari banan lag rhya , taare baalak chor ke bhg liye, pachhe ko ho le. (Tau, You just cannot do the needful. The way you act is like a Chaudhary (strong man). Your kids have even fled the scene so you get back now.)"

Bahl played a pivotal role in overseeing the reorganization of the company following Grover’s exit. His association with BharatPe began in 2020 when he joined as the Head of Operations. Prior to his tenure at BharatPe, he had contributed to various organizations including Airtel Payments Bank, Paytm Bank, and Fortis Healthcare.

According to ET citing the source mentioned earlier, Bahl is anticipated to establish an early-stage investment firm, aligning himself with the likes of his former colleagues Suhail Sameer and Bhavik Koladiya.

Confirming Bahl’s exit, a company spokesperson said: “We would like to confirm that Mr. Bahl is moving on from BharatPe to pursue his entrepreneurial passions. He has been an integral part of the organisation and contributed to the growth of the company. We thank him for his contribution to BharatPe’s journey and wish him all the best for future endeavours."

The spokesperson said that the merchant lending business has grown significantly over the last year, “under the able guidance of an experienced leadership team", reaffirming that the exit will not impact operations.

Meanwhile, Mr Grover’s tweet has gone viral, amusing internet users who left laugh emojis on his post, while some called his post "epic."