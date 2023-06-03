Trends :SensexRBI MPCGold Price IndiaLICFuel Prices India
Ashwani Kumar Appointed As New MD & CEO of UCO Bank

Ashwani Kumar is an experienced banker, succeeds S S Prasad as the MD and CEO of UCO Bank

Ashwani Kumar was the executive director of the state-owned Indian Bank and is a qualified chartered accountant.
Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the new MD and CEO of city-based public sector UCO Bank with effect from June one. Prior to this, he was the executive director of the state-owned Indian Bank and is a qualified chartered accountant, a statement by the bank said on Saturday.

Kumar, an experienced banker, succeeds S S Prasad as the MD and CEO of UCO Bank.

He had earlier worked in Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

