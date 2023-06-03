Ashwani Kumar Appointed As New MD & CEO of UCO Bank

Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the new MD and CEO of city-based public sector UCO Bank with effect from June one. Prior to this, he was the executive director of the state-owned Indian Bank and is a qualified chartered accountant, a statement by the bank said on Saturday.
Kumar, an experienced banker, succeeds S S Prasad as the MD and CEO of UCO Bank.
He had earlier worked in Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank.
top videos
Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
Prince Narula On Roadies & His Co-Gang Leaders Rhea Chakraborty & Gautam Gulati | EXCLUSIVE
Odisha Train Tragedy: Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, & Others React
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: June 03, 2023, 15:13 IST
last updated: June 03, 2023, 15:13 IST