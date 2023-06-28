At Rs 1,639 Crore, Indian Family Buys One Of World's Most Expensive Homes In Switzerland

Pankaj Oswal, an Indian-origin businessman, and his wife Radhika Oswal recently purchased one of the world’s most expensive villas in Switzerland. The 430,000-square-foot villa cost them an estimated $200 million (around Rs 1,639 crore). The high-end house, once held by Christina Onassis, the daughter of Greek shipping mogul Aristotle Onassis, is a countryside getaway overlooking the snow-capped Alps in the Swiss village of Gingins.

According to the Times of India, the Oswals paid $200 million for the luxurious mansion, which is known as one of the world’s top ten most expensive homes. Pankaj Oswal’s Oswal Group Global has holdings in petrochemicals, real estate, fertilisers and mining.

The villa was redesigned when the Oswal family purchased it. According to GQ, the property will be renovated by renowned interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes. The jet-setting Oswal family relocated from Australia to Switzerland in 2013. Villa Vari is named after Pankaj and Radhika Oswal’s two daughters, Vasundhara Oswal, 24, who is the Executive Director of PRO Industries PTE LTD and the Director General of Axis Minerals, and Ridi Oswal, 19, who is a chemical engineering student in London.