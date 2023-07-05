ATM card scams are prevalent in many countries, including India. These scams involve various techniques used by criminals to gain unauthorised access to individuals’ ATM cards and withdraw money from their accounts. ATM card scams are a growing problem, with fraudsters using a variety of methods to steal money from unsuspecting victims.

Your ATM card contains a series of numbers and CVV number, which are unique identifier for your bank account. Such information can be used to steal money from your account if it falls into the wrong hands.

If someone gets your ATM card and PIN, they can use it to withdraw cash from your account or make purchases online. This can leave you with a large financial loss.

Hence, it’s crucial to protect the stealing of your card as well as PIN. Shoulder surfing is one such scam where scammers observe or record a person’s PIN when they enter it at an ATM. They may do this by standing close to the individual and looking over their shoulder, using hidden cameras, or installing tiny cameras at the ATM to record PIN entries.

Here are some other common ATM card scams:

Card Skimming: In this type of scam, criminals attach a skimming device to an ATM machine, which captures the card information, including the card number and PIN, when a person uses the ATM. The criminals then use this information to create counterfeit cards or make online transactions.

Card Trapping: Criminals tamper with an ATM’s card slot to trap the user’s card. When the user leaves the ATM without retrieving their card, the criminal retrieves it later and can use it to withdraw money.

Cash Trapping: In this scam, criminals place a device inside the cash dispenser slot that holds the cash when it is dispensed. The user assumes the machine is out of cash and leaves, but the criminal retrieves the trapped cash later.

Phishing: Scammers send fraudulent emails, text messages, or make phone calls pretending to be from a legitimate bank or financial institution. They deceive people into revealing their personal information, including ATM card details, by tricking them into visiting fake websites or sharing sensitive information over the phone.