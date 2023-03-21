ATM card skimming is a type of fraud where criminals use a device to steal the information contained on a person’s ATM Debit or Credit card. Skimming devices are often installed on ATMs, gas pumps, or other card-reading machines in public places, and they are designed to capture a person’s card information when they swipe or insert their card.

Skimming devices can be difficult to spot, as they are often placed over the legitimate card reader and can be made to look like a part of the machine. Once a skimming device has captured a person’s card information, the criminals can use that information to create a counterfeit card, make unauthorised purchases, or withdraw funds from the person’s account.

Advertisement

How Criminals Operate? Modus Operandi

Fraudsters install skimming devices in ATM machines and steal data from the customer’s card.

Fraudsters may also install a dummy keypad or a small / pinhole camera, well-hidden from plain sight to capture ATM PIN.

Sometimes, fraudsters pretending to be other customers standing near-by gain access to the PIN when the customer enters it in an ATM machine.

This data is then used to create a duplicate card and withdraw money from the customer’s account.

How To Protect Your Debit Card From Skimmers?

To protect yourself from ATM card skimming, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings when using a card reader, and to regularly check your account statements for any unauthorised transactions. Additionally, it’s a good idea to cover the keypad when entering your PIN number, as criminals may use hidden cameras or other methods to capture this information as well.

How To Protect Your Debit Card: Precautions

Always check that there is no extra device attached, near the card insertion slot or keypad of the ATM machine, before making a transaction.

Cover the keypad with your other hand while entering the PIN.

NEVER write the PIN on your ATM card.

Do NOT enter the PIN in the presence of any other / unknown person standing close to you.

Do NOT give your ATM card to anyone for withdrawal of cash.

Do NOT follow the instructions given by any unknown person or take assistance / guidance from strangers / unknown persons at the ATMs.

If cash is not dispensed at the ATM, press the ‘Cancel’ button and wait for the home screen to appear before leaving the ATM.

At point of sale are done in your presence to avoid cloning/unauthorized copying of your card information. Do not let the sales person take your card away to swipe for the transaction.

Overall, only use ATMs that are located in well-lit areas and are attached to banks or well-known businesses. Look for any signs of tampering on the machine before using it.

Read all the Latest Business News here