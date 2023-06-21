Attention! Not Linked Your PAN With Aadhaar? Income Tax Dept Says This

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Even as the extended deadline of June 30, 2023, to link PAN and Aadhaar is fast approaching, the income tax department has again asked people to link the two key documents. The department has said it is mandatory for PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar on or before June 30.

“Kind attention PAN holders! As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar on or before 30.06.2023. Please link your PAN & Aadhaar today!" the income tax department has said in a tweet.

Advertisement

The PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline has been extended multiple times since March 31, 2022, and the last date now to do so is June 30, 2023. Though the last date is June 30, you have to pay Rs 1,000 as a penalty to link the two key documents. Failure to link PAN with Aadhaar will make your PAN inoperative.

The original deadline to link Aadhaar without any penalty was March 31, 2022, after which Rs 500 was imposed as a penalty to link Aadhaar and PAN till June 30, 2022. Later, from July 1, 2022, the fine was increased to Rs 1,000. Now, though the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking was again extended till June 30, 2023, from the March 31 deadline, the penalty amount remains the same.

How To Link PAN and Aadhaar Via SMS

1. Type “UIDPAN -digit Aadhaar number > -digit PAN > "

2. Send this SMS to 56161 or 567678 using your registered mobile number.

Via Income Tax Department Portal

Step 1: Visit ‘https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/‘, the e-filing portal of the I-T department.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option under the ‘Quick Links’ section of the webpage.

Step 3: This will redirect you to a new page where the PAN number, Aadhaar number and other required details like your name need to be entered.

Advertisement

How to Check if Your PAN and Aadhaar Card is Already Linked?

i) Go to the official site of the income tax department — www.incometax.gov.in.

ii) Click on the Quick Links option. There, you will find an option to check ‘Link Aadhaar Status’. You need to click on that.

iii) After this, you will see a new screen on your computer or mobile. Here, you have to enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.

Advertisement

iv) Once you fill in the details, click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.