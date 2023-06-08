Attention! RBI Releases List Of Unauthorised Foreign Exchange Entities; Check Full List

RBI List of Unauthorised Forex Entities in India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has added eight new entities to the unauthorised forex entities list. Releasing the updated list, the RBI said these entities are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platforms (ETPs) for forex transactions.

“The Alert List also contains names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services," the RBI said.

The RBI’s List of Entities That Are Neither Authorised To Deal In Forex Nor Authorised To Operate Electronic Trading Platform: