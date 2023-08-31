'August' Month for UPI as India Clocks Record 10 Billion-plus Transactions for Rs 15,000 Billion

India has achieved a new record by crossing 10 billion UPI transactions for over Rs 15,000 billion for the first time in August. This marks a remarkable milestone in India’s digital journey in the last seven years. Till August 30, a total of 10.24 billion transactions were done digitally through UPI in the month, in a country of 135 crore people, clocking over Rs 15,184 billion (over $183 billion) in value, as per the data from the National Payments Corporation of India. There is still one day of computation to be added to the August tally.

The 10.24 billion figure is about two billion more than the total world population. This comes after India had almost touched the 10-billion mark in July as well, clocking 9.96 billion transactions through UPI. The August figure is now a nearly 52 per cent year-on-year growth from August 2022, when the country had clocked about 6.5 billion UPI transactions. The figure was only 3.5 billion transactions in August 2021, showing an almost three-times growth in two years.