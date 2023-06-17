Axis Bank Appoints Former RBI DG Vishwanathan as Non-Executive Chairman

Axis Bank has appointed former Reserve Bank deputy governor N S Vishwanathan as the non-executive chairman. The third-largest private sector bank’s board of directors approved the appointment of Vishwanathan as an independent director and non-executive (part-time) chairman for three years, as per an official statement on Friday.

His appointment will be effective from October 27 this year or the date of approval of his appointment by the Reserve Bank of India in case the approval is not received prior to October 27, it added. Vishwanathan, a career central banker, was handling critical areas like regulation and quit ahead of his scheduled retirement in 2020.