Axis Ecorp Makes Foray Into Hospitality Segment, Launches Deefellows, Eyes Rs 50-Crore Revenue

Luxury real estate company Axis Ecorp is now diversifying into the hospitality space with the launch of Deefellows. The first property under the Deefellows brand will be operational in April 2023. Located in the immensely popular destination Jim Corbett, the resort will offer unmatched experience and hospitality.

Deefellows would expand its reach across India and open premium resorts and luxury stays in all major holiday destinations, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Goa. Over the next three years of operations, the company is eyeing operating resorts in 10-15 holiday locations and garnering a revenue of over Rs 50 crore. It will be providing direct employment to over 400 local employees across locations.

Aditya Kushwaha, CEO and director of Axis Ecorp, said, “The Indian hospitality sector made a stellar recovery in 2022. The primary growth engine for the industry was domestic tourism. After being confined to their homes for the last couple of years, people are eager to travel, and the leisure segment is thriving. There is a similar outlook for 2023."

He added that through Deefellows, the company will be looking at capturing a significant chunk of this booming business. Axis Ecorp is known for its premium quality and superior experience, and customers can expect the same for us with Deefellows.

