B V R Subrahmanyam: Who Is New NITI Aayog CEO?

Former IAS officer B V R Subrahmanyam has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog replacing Parameswaran lyer, who has been named as the executive director of the World Bank. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Subrahmanyam’s appointment for two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post.

Who Is B V R Subrahmanyam?

Subrahmanyam is a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Last year, he was appointed as chairman and managing director, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) on contract basis for a period of two years after his superannuation on September 30.

Advertisement

He holds an engineering degree, as well as a management degree from London School of Business.

He has served as the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, additional chief secretary of Chhattisgarh and joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in two stints from 2004-2008 and from 2012-2015. He has served former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Subrahmanyam was among a handful of officers who knew about the Centre’s decision regarding Jammu and Kashmir before its announcement, according to news agency PTI.

Subrahmanyam was also instrumental in containing insurgency in Chhattisgarh in the 2010s, as additional chief secretary of Chhattisgarh.

Iyer, who was working as Niti Aayog CEO, has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank headquarters, Washington DC, USA for a tenure of three years, it said.

He will be replacing Rajesh Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who has been repatriated to his cadre state Haryana, the order said.

Advertisement

Parameswaran lyer Named Executive Director of World Bank

Parameswaran lyer was on June 24, 2022, appointed as Niti Aayog CEO for a period of two years. In another order, Rajesh Rai has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited — a public sector undertaking — for a period of five years.

Rai is at present general manager of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).

Read all the Latest Business News here