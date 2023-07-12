Bad News For Infosys Employees! Company Defers Salary Hikes

In a bad news for Infosys employees, the IT major has deferred the salary hikes that it usually rolls out from April for employees below the management level, according to a Moneycontrol report. The development points to stress on the company amid global macroeconomic environment. Many of Infosys’ projects are ramped down or cancelled.

Infosys, which is scheduled to declare financial results for the April-June 2023 quarter on July 20, has also not provided the salary hike to its senior management. The company provides the salary hike in the June quarter or Q1. According to the Moneycontrol report, employees have also not received any intimation on the delay or when they are likely to receive their pay increases.