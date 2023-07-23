Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Unveils New Motor Insurance Plan, Know What Is V-Pay

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, a private general insurer of India, recently announced the launch of their new motor insurance offering called ‘V-Pay’. According to the company, V-Pay is a first-of-its-kind, one-stop solution that provides customers with an add-on that covers all their vehicle insurance needs instead of choosing from an array of fragmented covers, ensuring their vehicle is protected against all major risks.

What Is V-Pay?

V-Pay add-on cover offers the Elite plan, which has 22 inbuilt features that provides a balanced solution for the insured’s vehicle, catering to both conventional risks as well as addressing emerging risks. Currently, in case of any minor damage or loss to vehicles, customers need to immediately inform the insurance company of their claim. However, the Smart Repair feature of the V-Pay add-on addresses this concern, where the customer can report multiple minor paint chips and/or scratches anytime during the policy period, the company said in a statement.

It added that mechanical and electrical breakdowns that are not a result of accidents, which are typically excluded from standard motor insurance policies, are covered by V-Pay. With the advent of connected cars and their reliance on advanced driver assistance systems, the Recalibration feature ensures protection for the vehicle’s digital sense devices as well. In current motor insurance policies, customers are bound to pay a compulsory deductible as per the standard terms and conditions of the policies.

How To Buy V-Pay?

Private car owners can opt for V-Pay add-on cover on their base Own Damage (OD) cover with its policy period up to the policy period of the base policy. Customers can opt for this offering at the time of purchasing a fresh motor insurance OD policy or during the renewal of their existing motor insurance policy.