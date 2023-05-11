Bajaj Finserv Reduces Home Loan Interest Rate To 8.50%; Check Details

Bajaj Finserv, India’s leading non-banking finance company, lowered its home loan interest rate to 8.50 per cent per annum onwards. The revised interest rate is available to all individuals who either have a salaried job or are self-employed in any business with continuity, the company said on Thursday in a statement.

“This makes Bajaj Finserv home loan one of the most sought-after options today. To avail of the low interest rates, apply for a fresh loan or transfer your existing loan to Bajaj Finance. If you choose to transfer your existing loan, you are also eligible for a top-up loan of Rs 1 crore with no end-use restrictions," Bajaj Finserv said in the statement.

It said Bajaj Finserv home loan offers a higher loan amount of Rs 15 crore, a low interest rate, an easy application process, and a quick disbursal in 48 hours of approval. “In addition, you can benefit from the low EMIs of Rs 769 per lakh along with zero foreclosure charges. You can also calculate your EMIs by using the home loan EMI calculator and plan your EMIs better."

For loan amount eligibility, the company said there are factors like your credit history and income that will determine the loan amount you are eligible for. You can check your eligibility by using the home loan eligibility calculator.

“You can even transfer your existing home loan to Bajaj Finance to avail of a low interest rate of 8.50 per cent p.a. onwards. Additionally, you will qualify for a top-up loan of up to Rs 1 crore for your additional expenses like interiors, décor, appliances, and so on, without any additional collateral," it added.