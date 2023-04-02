Baldev Singh Raina Named Among Top 51 Sikh Business Leaders Of India

Jammu and Kashmir-based businessman, Baldev Singh Raina has been named among top 51 Sikh personalities in a book ‘Sikh Business Leaders Of India’ authored by Dr. Prabhleen Singh, an administrative officer at the Punjabi University, Patiala.

The book covers 51 inspirational and motivational journey of Sikh business leaders of India.

Hailing from Rafiabad area of Baramulla district in the Kashmir valley, Raina is a Member of a Management Committee of PhD Chamber of Commerce, Chairman, FADA- Kashmir Chapter; Chairman, United Sikh Progressive Forum, Member Technical Education Board, J&K ( UT).

He is also a Senate Member, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, Member of Advisory Board, Srinagar Smart City and former Chairman of PhD Chamber of Commerce-Kashmir chapter.

Advertisement

Apart from his core business of automobiles, Raina has also excelled in agriculture, housing and development, manufacturing and construction businesses.

Raina has been also actively participating in social and religious activities. He was recently awarded by Punjabi University Patiala for his social services.

‘Sikh Business Leaders of India’ is published by Outlook Group, is an effort to reveal the life of top Sikh entrepreneurs and CEOs of top-ranking companies and organisations of the country who have not sacrificed their identity towards nation’s progress, prosperity despite their meteoric rise.

The author has already written and published world acclaimed books like the ‘Prominent Sikhs of India;’ Prominent Sikhs of the USA; ‘Shining Sikh Youth of India’.

Some of the entrepreneurs who have been a part of the book are Rajinder Singh Raju Chadha (Wave Group), Iqbal Singh Anand (ALP Group), Rupinder Singh Sachdeva (Hitech Group), Jasbir Singh Dimpa (Concord Group), Kabir Singh (Sigma Group), Onkar Singh (Avon Cycles) and Varinderpal Singh (Kandhari Group).

Read all the Latest Business News here