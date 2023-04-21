Are Banks Closed on April 21 or 22 for Eid-Ul-Fitr in India? Check State-Wise List

Eid-Ul-Fitr Holiday 2023: Public and private sector banks in most parts of India will remain closed on Saturday, April 22 on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr. In some banking sectors, however, a bank holiday on Friday has also been announced. So, if you have any bank-related work, it is advised to make sure that banks are operating in your region to avoid any last-minute panic or trouble. As per the Reserve Bank of India, banks located in Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on Friday on account of Eid. Banks in Tripura will also remain shut on Friday due to Garia Puja. If you live in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala and Tripura, you will have to wait until April 24 for any bank-related work. Internet banking services, however, will remain available for customers.

Banks in Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Mumbai, New Delhi Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Sri Nagar will observe Eid Ul Fitr holidays on Saturday, April 22. This means banks in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, and Rajasthan will continue to operate on Friday and will observe Eid Ul Fitr holidays on Saturday, April 22 only.

Advertisement

It must be noted that April 22 is the fourth Saturday of the month, which is anyway a non-working day for banks. Regular services of banks will continue from Monday, April 24.

Bank holidays in India are divided into two categories- National and Government. National holidays, which are also known as gazette holidays are — Republic Day, Independence Day, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Banks and financial institutions across the country remain shut on these days.

Then there are government holidays which are classified as state government bank holidays and Central Government bank holidays.

Central Government bank holidays are observed throughout the country, while state government bank holidays are area-specific dates.

Additionally, banks remain shut on all four Sundays and two Saturdays of the month- the second and fourth.

Advertisement

Previously, banks used to operate for only half a day on all Saturdays of the month.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here