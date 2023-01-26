Bank Holidays in January: As we are in the first month of 2023, a fresh list is available for various Bank holidays in India. January 26 is marked as a national holiday across banks in India on account of the Republic Day.

All branches of all public sector and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut on the holidays officially notified by the RBI.

However, on these days, online and net banking services remain functional.

According to the RBI list, banks will remain shut for 14 days in this month. However, some of these holidays were state-specific i.e., only certain states/regions observe the bank holidays on those dates.

National bank holidays are observed by all banks across the country.

Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the RBI.

The central bank’s notification for holidays is notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

Remaining bank holidays in January

Saturday, January 28 2023: Bank holiday will be observed across all states due to the fourth Saturday.

Sunday, January 29 2023: Banks across the country will be shut on Sunday.

In 2015, the RBI declared that both private and PSU banks in India will remain closed on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of a month.

Banks remain operational full day on other Saturdays.

If you are planning to visit the nearest bank branch for important work in the last week of January 2023, you have three days to complete the same on 27, 30 and 31st.

