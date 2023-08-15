Independence Day 2023: Are Banks Closed Today?

Bank Holiday Independence Day 2023: During August 2023, banks are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 14 days, which includes Sundays, the second Saturday, and the fourth Saturday. In observance of Independence Day, on August 15, all public and private banks across the country will remain closed. As indicated in the Reserve Bank of India holiday list, August 15 is designated as a bank holiday.

Based on the holiday calendar of the RBI, this month includes eight state-specific holidays. Both public and private banks in select states will remain closed on occasions like Independence Day, Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Parsi New Year, Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and more.

Those intending to visit the bank for urgent matters are advised to take note of the listed holidays. Nonetheless, internet banking services will remain accessible nationwide on all days.

Advertisement

Here is the list of remaining bank holidays for August 2023: (Check Full List)