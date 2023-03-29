Banks To Remain Closed on Ram Navami on March 30: Check List of Cities Here

Is Ram Navami a Bank Holiday? Banks in most parts of the country will remain shut on the occasion of Ram Navami today on March 30. Rama Navami is considered as an important festival for people following the Hindu religion. The day is celebrated on the ninth day in the month of Chaitra, which is the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

Public and private sector banks will remain closed on Thursday, March 30 on account of Ram Navami in some states, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bank official holiday calendar. Notably, bank holidays differ depending on the state.

Ram Navami bank holiday: City-wise full list

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad - Telangana, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla.

The RBI issues bank holidays list on its official website- https://www.rbi.org.in/. The central bank places the holidays under three categories- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act;

Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Because of the holidays, bank customers will not be able to withdraw and deposit money at the bank branches. However, customers can note that ATMs, mobile banking, and online banking services will be available during these days.

While banks in many cities across India will remain closed on the occasion of Ram Navami, banks in several other cities including Agartala, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Imphal, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Shillong, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open on March 30, 2023. This means that people in these cities will be able to carry out their banking transactions on this day.

