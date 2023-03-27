Bank Holidays in April 2023: Banks to Remain Closed for 15 Days Next Month; Check List

Bank holidays in April 2023: The month of April brings with it a lot of bank holidays. In total, banks in India will be closed for a total of 15 days in the coming month, including weekends. Banks will be closed in April on the occasions of yearly accounts closing, Mahavir Jayanti, Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday, Good Friday, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year’s Day, Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Shab-l-Qadr, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida and Ramzan Eid (Eid-Ul-Fitr).

Bank customers should be aware of the bank holidays in April 2023 in order to make arrangements for their bank visits. Note that holidays differ depending on the state the individual resides.

Banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, whereas the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.

However, it is important to note that the bank holiday in each state will depend upon the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its official website. So, it’s always a good idea to check the RBI website for the latest updates on bank holidays.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of April 2023. Check out the list here.

April 1, 2023: Banks on the 1st date of April will be closed due to the annual closing of the banks. Banks in Aizawl, Shillong, Shimla, and Chandigarh will be opened.

April 2, 2023: Sunday

April 4: Mahavir Jayanti (Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, and Ranchi).

April 5: Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (Bank will be closed in Hyderabad)

April 7: Good Friday ( Banks will be closed all over India except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar).

April 8: Second Saturday

April 9: Sunday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti ( Banks will be closed all over India except Bhopal, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong, and Shimla)

April 15: Vishu, Bohag, Bihu, Himachal Day, Bengali New Year ( Bank holiday will be witnessed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, and Trivanantpuram)

April 16: Sunday

April 18: Shab-I-Qadr ( Bank branches will be closed in Jammu and Kashmir)

April 21: Id-Ul-Fitr ( Banks will be closed in Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, and Kerala)

April 22: Fourth Saturday

